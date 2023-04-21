On Episode 64, Kevin Powell is joined by Matt Verderame from Sports Illustrated. They preview the NFL Draft and discuss what the Bears might do with the ninth pick. And what’s the latest with the Aaron Rodgers situation?
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
