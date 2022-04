On episode 34, hear what Bears general manager Ryan Poles had to say ahead of the draft. Then Kevin Powell is joined by Stacey Dales from NFL Network. They talk about the possibility of the Bears trading up or down in the draft, position targets, and players the Bears might select. Stacey also gives her thoughts on the Packers and who the top pick will be.

Hamp & O’B recap the NFL Draft Saturday at 1pm on WGN Radio 720 and our digital streams.