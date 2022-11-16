BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Dayvion McKnight had 16 points in Western Kentucky’s 68-50 victory against Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

McKnight had seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (3-0). Jairus Hamilton scored 13 points, going 5 of 6 from the field. Emmanuel Akot finished 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points.

Sean Craig led the Greyhounds (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. David Ejah added 11 points for Indianapolis. Jesse Bingham also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Western Kentucky hosts Akron in its next matchup on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.