Welp lifts UC Irvine over Cal Poly 58-51 in Big West tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP)Collin Welp tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds to carry UC Irvine to a 58-51 win over Cal Poly in the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Brad Greene had nine points, nine rebounds and five blocks for UC Irvine (17-8).

After UC Irvine outscored Cal Poly 34-27 in the first half, both teams scored 24 in the second as UC Irvine clinched the victory. The Anteaters’ 24 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Alimamy Koroma had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (4-20). Colby Rogers added 12 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com