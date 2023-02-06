NBA

DALLAS (AP)Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded.

And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas.

The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving – the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard – heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.

The Nets bring Spencer Dinwiddie back to Brooklyn along with Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks, according to a person familiar with the terms of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized. Dallas also gets Markieff Morris.

The Athletic and ESPN first reported the trade agreement. It will become complete once the teams have a call with the NBA, which is standard for all trades.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined due to injuries to his left leg, the team said Sunday, and the Warriors aren’t sure how long he’ll be out.

Curry was diagnosed with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane in his left leg and also has a lower-leg contusion. He left Saturday’s game against Dallas with 2:01 left in the third quarter, after his wrapped left leg – which he originally hurt Thursday in a matchup against Denver – appeared to buckle as he played defense.

He immediately began hopping in obvious discomfort, then left the game and didn’t return.

Curry, who is averaging 29.4 points per game this season, won’t play Monday against Oklahoma City. And with the All-Star Game two weeks away, it now seems very possible that Curry might not be there.

NFL

PHOENIX (AP) – A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a ”Chiefs Kingdom” flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway.

About an hour later, it was the Philadelphia Eagles who arrived in Arizona, with an ”It’s a Philly Thing” flag fluttering in the runway as quarterback Jalen Hurts, coach Nick Sirianni and others made their way to a fleet of buses.

Super Bowl 57 is just one week away.

The Chiefs will face the Eagles on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Both teams landed at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in ideal Phoenix winter weather – bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. Team personnel occasionally stopped to take pictures and videos on the runway.

Former Chiefs star Christian Okoye was on hand to pass out hats to Kansas City’s players as they got off the plane. The former star running back lives in Southern California and made the short trip to Phoenix.

”They called me and wanted me to come over here and welcome the team,” Okoye said. ”So I said `Yes, of course’ – my team’s over here getting ready to win the Super Bowl.”

Oddsmakers are expecting a good game, though they disagree with Okoye and are giving the Eagles a slight edge. Philadelphia opened as a 1 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Brian Schottenheimer has been named offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after serving the past season as a consultant for the team.

Coach Mike McCarthy announced the move Saturday, three days after team owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Schottenheimer has 22 years of NFL coaching experience, 12 as an offensive coordinator. In his role as consultant for the Cowboys, who haven’t been past the divisional round of the playoffs since their last Super Bowl 27 years ago, he studied future opponents and assisted both the offensive and defensive units with game planning and self-scouting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero on Sunday to be their new defensive coordinator.

The 42-year-old Evero was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator last season and was one of nine candidates to interview for the Panthers head coaching position before owner David Tepper hired Frank Reich.

The Broncos ranked seventh in the league in total defense in 2022 under Evero and were 14th in points allowed. Evero previously worked as the Broncos secondary coach before being promoted to coordinator.

He has also experience coaching with the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – Colorado State has apologized for a group of fans who chanted ”Russia” at a player on an opposing team who is from Ukraine during Saturday’s game.

Utah State’s Max Shulga is from Kyiv and was shooting free throws when TV cameras picked up the chant from the student section during the game in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.

”On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community,” Colorado State said in a statement.

”Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State.”

Utah State beat CSU 88-79.

AUTO RACING

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race – a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event.

Truex took the lead with 25 laps to go in the Busch Light Clash, a 150-lap race that was moved from Daytona International Speedway last year to the Coliseum. NASCAR built a temporary quarter-mile track inside the iconic venue in a bold attempt to try something radically different.

Last year’s race was considered a smashing success based on the new fans drawn to the event and excitement over the progressive approach to creating a brand new type of racing.

NASCAR knew it was going to be difficult to duplicate the success in its return and the racing Sunday wasn’t great – there were 25 cautions, and laps under yellow didn’t count. There were only five cautions in last year’s race.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kevin Harvick won’t spend a single day in retirement when his NASCAR driving days are over: Fox said Sunday it has hired Harvick for its broadcast booth next season.

Harvick announced last month that he will retire from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2023 season.

He will then transition into a broadcast roll for Fox, which has used Harvick regularly as a guest analyst since 2015. He is scheduled to call four Xfinity Series and three Truck Series races this year for FS1, and next season he will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer for Fox’s entire portion of the Cup schedule.

GOLF

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Justin Rose was a steady presence on a day of weather that changed by the minute, playing 19 holes in 9-under par and leaving the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the dark Sunday with a two-shot lead.

The final round of the wind-delayed tournament was to be completed Monday morning, and the 42-year-old Rose was in position to win for the first time in four years.

He was at 15-under par through nine holes – his shot safely in the 10th fairway – when the final round was stopped as the sun dipped behind the Pacific horizon.

Denny McCarthy, who started the final round six shots behind, shot 29 on the front nine at Pebble Beach to soar into contention. He chose to continue the 16th hole, hitting his approach to 15 feet and then choosing to mark his ball and stop for the night.

He was at 13-under par, along with Brendon Todd (through 12 holes) and Peter Malnati, who was in the final group with Rose.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) – Harry Kane became Tottenham’s outright all-time leading scorer with his goal against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was the England captain’s 267th goal for the club – one more than the late Jimmy Greaves, who played for Tottenham from 1961-70.

Kane scored his first goal for Tottenham in December 2011.

He now has 200 goals in the Premier League, only the third player to do so after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

MMA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Fedor Emelianenko lost his final mixed martial arts bout Saturday night when Ryan Bader stopped him halfway through the first round with a relentless ground-and-pound finish at Bellator 290.

The 46-year-old Emelianenko says he is ending a storied 23-year MMA career with this bout, and he ceremonially laid down his gloves in the cage in the familiar martial arts gesture by a retiring fighter.

The much-loved Russian MMA pioneer is one of the most compelling fighters in the still-young sport’s history, and the crowd at the Forum was firmly behind a perennial fan favorite known as The Last Emperor.

That adoration didn’t help when Bader defended his heavyweight title by becoming the only fighter ever to beat Emelianenko twice.

Bader knocked down Emelianenko with a punch that connected with the back of his head one minute into the opening round. Bader quickly pounced on Emelianenko and never let him up, gradually hammering his guard with dozens of blows until the referee stopped the punishment 2:30 into the round.

BOXING

NEW YORK (AP) – Amanda Serrano wore down a bloody Erika Cruz and won a unanimous decision Saturday night to become the undisputed featherweight champion and set up a rematch with fellow champ Katie Taylor.

Serrano got the better of a bout in which the fighters stood close and kept swinging throughout, emerging with the victory by scores of 98-92 on two cards and 97-93 on the other.

Cruz spent much of the fight wiping away blood from near her eyes after a clash of heads in the third round. With her light blue outfit turning progressively redder during the bout, perhaps Serrano was helped find the range with her combinations.

Afterward, promoter Eddie Hearn said Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) and Taylor, who joined him in the ring, would meet May 20 in Ireland. Taylor, the undisputed champion at lightweight, edged Serrano by split decision last April 30 in the first women’s match to headline at Madison Square Garden.