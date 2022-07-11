TENNIS

WIMBLEDON, England (AP)Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion.

Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit – in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated.

Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship and seventh overall.

The top-seeded Djokovic ran his unbeaten run at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament to 28 matches and raised his career haul to 21 major trophies, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and moving just one behind Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the most in the history of men’s tennis.

Among men, only Federer, with eight, has won more titles at Wimbledon than Djokovic. In the professional era, only Federer was older (by less than a year) than the 35-year-old Djokovic when winning at the All England Club.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) – The Russian Tennis Federation was quick to claim Elena Rybakina as ”our product” on her run to the women’s title at Wimbledon.

They then praised her training program in the country after she won the Venus Rosewater Dish as Wimbledon champion while representing Kazakhstan.

”It’s the Russian school, after all. She played here with us for a long time, and then in Kazakhstan,” Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpishchev told sports website Championat on Saturday after Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court.

The 23-year-old Rybakina was born on Moscow and played in the Russian system until 2018, when financial issues led to her nationality switch.

There’s been no official reaction from the Kremlin on Rybakina’s Wimbledon success, but some commentators have claimed her victory as a Russian achievement and a symbolic snub to the All England Club’s ban on players representing Russia and Belarus.

Players from those countries were banned from the Wimbledon tournament because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – A year after Shohei Ohtani became baseball’s first two-way All-Star, the Los Angeles Angels sensation did it again.

Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff on Sunday as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter.

Pitchers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes made the AL team from the Yankees along with catcher Jose Trevino, giving New York six All-Stars for the first time since 2011. Outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were elected to start.

Defending AL champion Houston has five All-Stars, with pitchers Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, outfielder Kyle Tucker and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez selected along with starting second baseman Jose Altuve. Alvarez went on the injured list Sunday because of right hand inflammation.

World Series champion Atlanta also has five. Pitcher Max Fried, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, shortstop Dansby Swanson and DH Willam Contreras joined elected outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

BALTIMORE (AP) – The Baltimore Orioles rolled to their eighth straight victory Sunday, using successive four-run innings and three RBIs by Ramon Urias to beat the road-weary Los Angeles Angels 9-5.

Baltimore fell behind 2-0 before storming back to complete a 7-0 homestand and its first four-game sweep of the Angels since 2003. The Orioles had not won eight consecutive games in a season since April 22 to May 1, 2005, though they won 12 straight across two seasons in late 2015 and early 2016.

Urias singled in two runs during a four-run fourth and added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 8-2.

Baltimore (43-44) moved with one game of .500 for the first time since it was 0-1.

SOCCER

Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced.

The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season.

D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-team league with a record of 5-10-2. United lost 7-0 on Friday night at the Philadelphia Union, matching the MLS record for largest margin of defeat.

Rooney, 36, starred for Manchester in the English Premier League from 2004-17 and is the leading goal-scorer in the history of the English national team.

Rooney resigned as English club Derby’s manager last month after 18 months in charge. His reunion with D.C. United was first reported by The Washington Post.

– By AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno.

WNBA

CHICAGO (AP) – A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars lined up along the sideline after halftime, the No. 42 and the name Griner on the back of all of their jerseys.

Brittney Griner was everywhere Sunday, everywhere except where the league’s best players felt she should be – playing alongside in the marquee WNBA All-Star Game, in which Team Wilson pulled away from Team Stewart for a 134-112 victory.

Griner is in Russia, where she’s been detained since February after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. The eight-time All-Star pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges that could see a sentence of to up to 10 years in prison.

While advocating for Griner’s release, the WNBA also honored Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles in the final All-Star Game for both of the retiring players. Fowles had the day’s biggest highlight, picking up a steal and slamming down a dunk for Team Wilson with 4:04 left in the first half.

AUTO RACING

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) – Chase Elliott got by Corey LaJoie with just under two laps to go and crossed the finish line under yellow after a block sent LaJoie crashing into the wall Sunday, giving the Georgia-born driver his first victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott pulled back around in front of the main grandstand, greeted by a boisterous ovation from fans who cheered loudly every time he went to the front and stretched all the way to Dawsonville, the north Georgia town that produced the winner and his father, longtime NASCAR Cup star Bill Elliott.

The wild capper to another eventful Atlanta race denied LaJoie the first victory of his career, which would’ve been a huge upset for the small-budget Spire Motorsports team.

The Elliotts are the only Georgia-born drivers to win a Cup race in Atlanta. They are the third father-son duo to take the checkered flag at the 1.54-mile trioval, joining the Jarretts (Ned and Dale) and the Earnhardts (Dale and Dale Jr).

GOLF

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) – Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time.

Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth win in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open.

Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the world.

It was the first time the PGA Tour co-sanctioned a European tour event.

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) – Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating Mike Mulder and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday.

Romo also birdied the par-5 18th in regulation to earn three points and match Mulder and Pavelski with 62 points at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring system event.

Romo, the former Dallas quarterback and current top NFL television analyst, also won at Edgewood Tahoe in 2018 and 2019.

Mulder won three straight times from 2015-17.

Annika Sorenstam and Adam Thielen tied for fourth with 58 points.

—

