GOLF

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP)Scottie Scheffler looked like a Masters champion even before he slipped into his green jacket, the model of calm as he methodically worked his way around the most stressful course in major championship golf.

Sunday morning was different. That turned out to be the toughest test he had all day.

”I cried like a baby this morning. I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do,” Scheffler said after winning his first major. ”I was sitting there telling (wife) Meredith, ”I don’t think I’m ready for this … and I just felt overwhelmed.”

And then he capped off his torrid two-month stretch with his grandest feat of all, leading the entire weekend and strolling to a 1-under 71 – with one lapse in concentration at the end when it didn’t matter – for a three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Tiger Woods closed out the worst Masters performance of his professional career. His second straight 78 left him at 13-over for the tournament.

Still, Woods considers this one of his greatest achievements in golf. He played in his first real tournament since a car wreck 14 months ago left him with horrific leg injuries.

Woods started out with an electrifying 71, but he had nothing left in the tank for the weekend.

He says he is looking forward to getting back in the gym and building strength in his shattered right leg. He didn’t say where he’s planning to play next.

NBA

It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments.

Move over, regular season. The NBA’s postseason is finally here.

Kyrie Irving can play at home again, a change-of-heart regarding vaccination rules that was made a few weeks ago by the city of New York in a move that will have immediate impact on the race to the NBA championship. Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will play host to the first play-in game of this year’s tournament when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

That matchup wasn’t set until Sunday, nor was the other Eastern Conference play-in matchup: No. 9 Atlanta will play host to No. 10 Charlotte on Wednesday night. The winner of that game will play the Nets-Cavaliers loser on Friday to determine who’ll face No. 1 Miami in an East first-round series.

The Nets-Cavaliers winner will be seeded No. 7 and meet second-seeded Boston in the first round. The Celtics secured the No. 2 seed on Sunday night with a win in Memphis, combined with Milwaukee’s loss to Cleveland.

Defending NBA champion Milwaukee will be seeded No. 3 in the East and will play No. 6 Chicago in a first-round series. Fourth-seeded Philadelphia will face fifth-seeded Toronto in another East matchup.

In the West, Golden State secured the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Denver in Round 1. Dallas – which lost Luka Doncic to a calf strain Sunday – will play No. 5 Utah in another first-round series out West.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joel Embiid was good-naturedly swatted with towels by his 76ers’ teammates as ”MVP! MVP!” chants filled the arena.

Allen Iverson cheered from his courtside seat for Embiid, too. That made two 76ers’ scoring champs in the house.

Embiid clinched the NBA scoring title on Sunday to become the first Sixer – and first international player ever – to top the league since Iverson won the last of his four crowns 17 years ago.

Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, became the face of the 76ers’ rebuilding effort more commonly known as The Process. Embiid embraced the nickname and is introduced before every home game as Joel ”The Process” Embiid.

NFL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Dwayne Haskins was working on a second chapter for his young NFL career. The 24-year-old quarterback was spending time with some teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting ready to compete for a starting job.

Then his life was cut short.

Haskins was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on Interstate 595 in South Florida. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miranda didn’t say why Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours, and Miranda said it’s ”an open traffic homicide investigation.”

A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental QB, but he didn’t appear in a game last season.

NHL

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sidney Crosby decided enough was enough.

The Penguins were mired in a lengthy, late-season losing streak and Crosby sat on the precipice of another NHL milestone. Pittsburgh’s captain took care of both with a flick of the wrist in overtime.

Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Penguins end a four-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest – and third active – player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was his 158th career three-point game, tying Guy Lafleur and Joe Sakic for 11th in league history.

It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. Crosby took sole possession of first on the NHL’s all-time overtime points list and scored his 19th career overtime goal, tying Jagr for second most.

SOCCER

American midfielder Gio Reyna will miss the rest of the Bundesliga season.

The 19-year-old sustained a muscle and tendon injury just after kickoff of Borussia Dortmund’s game against Stuttgart on Friday night, and he left the field in tears in the second minute.

Dortmund said Sunday that Reyna will not play during the rest of the season, which ends on May 15. The 2022-23 season starts Aug. 5.

The 19-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and women’s national team player Danielle Egan, was limited to 10 league matches and 439 minutes this season, making six starts.

TENNIS

MONACO (AP) – Novak Djokovic is ready to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

”I miss competition,” the Serbian tennis star said Sunday on the opening day of the clay-court season at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. ”I still feel motivation to be on the tour and compete . and try to challenge the best players in the world for the biggest titles.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has played only one tournament so far in 2022, losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.

Djokovic could not defend his Australian Open title in January after he was deported from the country for not being inoculated. More recently, he had to skip tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami because he couldn’t travel to the United States for the same reason.

He has declared that he would not get the vaccine in order to be able to compete.

”The last four, five months have been really challenging for me mentally and emotionally but here I am and I try to leave all that behind and move on,” Djokovic said Sunday.

NASCAR

William Byron knew when he took over the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports that Martinsville Speedway was more than a little bit special.

If he had any doubts, a field trip with car owner Jeff Gordon made it clear.

”When I was a rookie, Jeff was like, `Hey, let’s ride up to Martinsville together.’ It wasn’t even a question, it was, `Hey, let’s ride up to Martinsville together. I want to show you some things,”’ Byron said after becoming the first multiple winner of the season in NASCAR’s Cup Series at the track on Saturday night.

Gordon showed Byron around the 0.526-mile oval, shared some pointers and saw the trip pay off when Byron ran second in a race there to Martin Truex Jr.

Byron had three more top-10 runs in four subsequent visits, then put it all together on a cold night when the temperature made tire wear a non-factor. He also showed some chops as a front-runner, hanging onto the lead in a two-lap dash to the finish with Joey Logano trying to nudge him out of the way.

The victory in a race he led for 212 laps added a second grandfather clock trophy to his haul; he won the first in the Truck Series two nights earlier.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

BOSTON (AP) – David Carle was an incoming freshman at the University of Denver when he was diagnosed with a heart condition that ended his playing career. The Pioneers honored his scholarship anyway, and kept him on the team as an assistant coach.

Now the head coach at just 32, Carle rewarded the school for its decision in the Frozen Four final on Saturday night when he guided Denver to a 5-1 victory over Minnesota State and its record-tying ninth NCAA hockey championship.

Ryan Barrow and Mike Benning scored less than three minutes apart to give Denver the lead, and the Pioneers awakened with five goals in the third period to rally from a 1-0 deficit. It was Denver’s first championship since 2017.