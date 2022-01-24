Weekend Sports In Brief

NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone from 8 yards early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend.

The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime.

The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield against the NFL’s top-ranked but exhausted defense, and right into their fourth straight AFC title game. They’ll play the Bengals next Sunday night for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes finished with 378 yards passing and three touchdowns, including a 64-yarder to Tyreek Hill during the thrilling final minutes of regulation and the clutch throw to Kelce that sent players streaming off the bench.

Josh Allen was pretty good, too. He threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with 1:54 left in the regulation, then another to Davis – his playoff-record fourth TD catch – with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. He finished with 329 yards passing, and Davis with eight catches for 201 yards, as the Bills – who had beaten the Chiefs in October – lost their ninth straight road playoff game dating to their last victory in the 1992 season’s AFC championship.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Matthew Stafford outplayed Tom Brady in the final minute, moving the Rams into position for a last-second field goal that gave Los Angeles a 30-27 victory over the Buccaneers after the seven-time Super Bowl champion led Tampa Bay on a late tying drive.

Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns, and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired sent the Rams into next Sunday’s NFC championship game at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. The NFL’s all-time passer leader didn’t get an opportunity to finish the job.

Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp to set up Gay’s third field goal of the day.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Robbie Gould continued his playoff perfection and moved the San Francisco 49ers one step away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons with a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 upset of Green Bay on Saturday night.

On a field littered with snow flurries, Gould’s kick knocked off the top-seeded Packers and possibly ended Aaron Rodgers’ tenure in Green Bay. Gould has made all 20 of his career playoff field-goal attempts.

The 49ers continued their postseason hex on Rodgers and advanced to an NFC championship game matchup Jan. 30 at Los Angeles.

San Francisco’s win, coupled with the Cincinnati Bengals’ 19-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans earlier in the day, marked the first time both No. 1 seeds lost in the divisional round in the same season since 2010. Green Bay won at Atlanta and the New York Jets won at New England that season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the fourth-seeded Bengals past the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16 on Saturday to end the NFL’s longest active road playoff skid.

A week after snapping a 31-year playoff victory drought, the Bengals (12-7) finally won their first road game in the postseason after losing their first seven. They reached the 1981 and 1988 Super Bowls by winning on their home field.

Cincinnati will play in the AFC championship game – their first in 34 years – next Sunday at Kansas City.

The Bengals intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times, setting up two of McPherson’s four field goals. Luke Wilson picked off Tannehill with 20 seconds left at the Cincinnati 47. Joe Burrow hit Pro Bowl rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase with a 19-yard pass, then the Bengals ran twice to set up McPherson for the win.

Burrow shook off being sacked nine times as Tennessee tied an NFL mark held by four other teams for the most in the postseason. The Bengals’ second-year quarterback threw for 348 yards, and Chase finished with 109 yards receiving. Joe Mixon ran for the Bengals’ lone touchdown, a 16-yarder on their first drive of the third quarter.

GOLF

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) – Hudson Swafford won The American Express for the second time in five years Sunday, breaking a late tie with an eagle and closing with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot victory.

Starting the final round on the PGA West Stadium Course, Swafford followed his eagle with a birdie on the par-3 17th to win by two over Tom Hoge.

Tied for the lead with Brian Harman and former British Open champion Francesco Molinari at 20 under, Swafford pulled ahead with a second shot to 8 feet for eagle on the par-5 16th. He then ran in a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th, and closed with an 8-foot par.

Molinari, playing for the first time in two months, bogeyed the 18th for a 68 and finished four shots behind.

Swafford finished at 23-under 265 in the three-course event for his third PGA Tour title.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Danielle Kang wasted no time making sure she didn’t have another winless season. She capped off a strong weekend at Lake Nona by closing with a 4-under 68 for a three-shot victory in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Kang ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of ther round to post the low score of a blustery, cool Sunday in Florida.

She finished at 16-under 272, three shots clear of Brooke Henderson of Canada, who shot 70.

Former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe beat Annika Sorenstam to win the celebrity division.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Thomas Pieters claimed the sixth and biggest European tour title of his career when he closed with an even-par 72 for a one-shot victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Pieters had 16 pars in the final round, choosing not to go for the green on the par-5 18th when he realized he had a two-shot lead. He finished at 10-under 278, one ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello (70) and Shubhankar Sharma (71).

Viktor Hovland, going for his third win in his last four starts, shot 72 and finished two shots behind along with Victor Dubuisson (69).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate.

Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review.

Stockton has come out against COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates and other protective measures. Last June, he participated in a documentary titled ”COVID and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed.”

In the interview with the Spokane newspaper, Stockton claimed without evidence that more than 100 professional athletes have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts have told the AP there is ”no scientific evidence” that either COVID-19 or the mRNA vaccines have increased sudden cardiac arrest, often referred to as SCA, among athletes.

The false claim that large numbers of athletes are collapsing or dying due to COVID-19 vaccines has circulated on social media for months, particularly among anti-vaccine circles, and has been rejected by medical experts. Meanwhile, public health experts say masks are a key virus-prevention tool that are most effective when worn by a large number of people.

HOCKEY

NEW YORK (AP) – The ECHL suspended Jacob Panetta after the brother of longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban accused the Jacksonville defenseman of making ”monkey gestures” in his direction.

The league said the indefinite suspension is pending a hearing under its collective bargaining agreement with its players. Jacksonville then announced it had to decided to cut Panetta.

The incident with Panetta and Jordan Subban, which occurred 23 seconds into overtime during the Icemen’s 1-0 home victory over South Carolina on Saturday, comes in the wake of minor league forward Krystof Hrabik’s 30-game suspension for making a racial gesture during a Jan. 12 AHL game.

Video posted by P.K. Subban on Twitter shows Panetta taking a monkey-like pose while Jordan Subban is being led away by an official. Jordan Subban, who is Black, then skates back toward Panetta and the two lock up at the beginning of a multiplayer skirmish.