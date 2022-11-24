SOCCER

DOHA, Qatar (AP)Not since Pele in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup.

The 18-year-old midfielder led the way as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0.

Pele scored two goals in the 1958 final, when Brazil won its first World Cup by beating Sweden 5-2.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Another day, another World Cup shocker.

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals to help Japan come from behind and upset Germany 2-1. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs.

Ilkay Gundogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.

Then Asano, who plays for Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd minute.

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) – Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty and Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 win, spoiling Canada’s return to the World Cup after 36 years.

The Canadians have yet to collect a point or even score a goal in four World Cup matches, which includes the three games from their debut in 1986.

Still, they outplayed second-ranked Belgium at times at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, with Alphonso Davies – the star of Canada’s team – squandering the best chance when his penalty was blocked by Courtois.

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) – Morocco held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw in another strong World Cup performance by a team from an Arab country.

LONDON (AP) – Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for two matches and fined $60,000 for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton after a Premier League game last season.

The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club in any country. It does not apply to the World Cup.

The 37-year-old Portugal star, now a free agent following his release from Man United on Tuesday, had the altercation after a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which Ronaldo received a police caution from Merseyside Police.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Seven Michigan State football players have been charged for their actions during the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel last month, according to a statement from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The most serious charge is against cornerback Khary Crump, who faces one count of felonious assault. The charges against the six others are misdemeanors. Linebacker Itayvion ”Tank” Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright and defensive end Zion Young are each charged with one count of aggravated assault, and linebacker Jacoby Windmon faces one count of assault and battery.

No Michigan players are facing charges.

BASEBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will miss the start of the 2023 season after he had reconstructive right elbow surgery.

The operation was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Harper is expected to return to Philadelphia’s lineup as the designated hitter by the All-Star break. He could be back in right field by the end of the season, according to the team.

The 30-year-old Harper suffered a small ulnar collateral ligament tear in his elbow in April. He last played right field at Miami on April 16. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in May and shifted to designated hitter.

Even with the elbow injury, Harper led the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009, where they lost in six games to Houston. He hit .349 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games.

PRO FOOTBALL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged he’s been playing with a broken right thumb for the past six weeks.

Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of Green Bay’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Although the Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury ever since, the four-time MVP hadn’t said publicly it was broken.

Rodgers says his thumb now feels the best it has since the Giants game.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) – Quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks for the Los Angeles Rams after going back into the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Sean McVay confirmed Stafford will sit out when the Rams (3-7) visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the coach said his Super Bowl-winning quarterback doesn’t necessarily have a concussion.

Instead, McVay described Stafford’s injury as a ”neck issue.”

The Rams’ season of miserable injury news continued with Stafford’s latest setback and the loss of key defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, who is out for the season after tearing the meniscus in his knee.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) – Zach Wilson was benched by the New York Jets and the underachieving quarterback will be replaced by Mike White as the starter Sunday against Chicago. Joe Flacco will serve as White’s backup, and Wilson will not be active versus the Bears.

GOLF

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) – Adam Scott shot a 5-under 66 after a 6 a.m. tee time to trail by one stroke after the first round of the Australian PGA championship at Royal Queensland.

Three other Australians shot 65s in the afternoon groups – Min Woo Lee, Jason Scrivener and John Lyras – to share the first-round lead.

Brad Kennedy, Anthony Quayle and South Korean Jeunghun Wang matched Scott’s 66 and were tied for fourth.

TENNIS

MALAGA, Spain (AP) – Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match, sending Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals.

Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.

Borna Coric upset Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first singles match. Croatia’s first Davis Cup victory over Spain after three previous defeats sets up a semifinal against Australia.

HOCKEY

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The New York Rangers traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence.