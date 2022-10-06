BASEBALL

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run.

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.

”I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP.

Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field. The homer pushed Judge past Roger Maris for the AL season record – a mark many consider baseball’s ”clean” standard because the only National League players who hit more have been tarnished by ties to steroids.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas Cty Royals, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny’s contract for 2023 during spring training, when the club hoped it was turning the corner from also-ran to contender again. But plagued by poor pitching, struggles from young position players and failed experiments with veterans, the Royals were largely out of playoff contention by the middle of summer.

The disappointing product led owner John Sherman last month to fire longtime front office executive Dayton Moore, the architect of back-to-back American League champions and the 2015 World Series title team. Moore was replaced by one of his longtime understudies, J.J. Picollo, who made the decision to fire Matheny hours after the season ended.

NBA

LAS VEGAS (AP) – LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch.

James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise – with Las Vegas on his mind – sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver, reminding him of his future plans.

”I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players,” James said after the Lakers’ matchup with the Phoenix Suns. ”So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

Silver is indeed in Abu Dhabi, for preseason games this week between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. He has spoken of expansion plans many times in recent years, but there has also been a clear belief that the NBA won’t move forward on adding teams until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement and television deals are complete.

NFL

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – Brian Robinson Jr. is back practicing with the Washington Commanders for the first time since being shot in an attempted robbery.

The rookie running back returned to the practice field, just over five weeks since the shooting. He could play as soon as Sunday against Tennessee, but neither Robinson nor Rivera is prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans and making his NFL debut.

The game marks six weeks to the day since he was shot twice in the right leg. The bullets missed all the ligaments and bones in his right knee.

Washington has three weeks to activate Robinson off the non-football injury list. He was expected to be the starter after an impressive training camp and preseason.

CHICAGO (AP) – Jerry Vainisi, the Chicago Bears’ general manager when they won their lone Super Bowl championship, has died, the team announced. He was 80.

The team said he died Tuesday in suburban Oak Park, Ill.

A Chicago native who attended Georgetown University and Chicago-Kent College of Law, Vainisi joined the Bears in 1972 as controller and worked as the team’s treasurer and lawyer. He became the team’s general manager in 1983 after Jim Finks resigned.

Vainisi remained in that role for four years. He oversaw contract negotiations and worked with coach Mike Ditka and player personnel director Bill Tobin to run the team.

The Bears went 47-17 during during Vainisi’s tenure and fielded arguably the greatest team the league has seen in 1985.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

The Portland Thorns have dismissed a pair of team executives in the wake of an investigation into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Thorns’ move came a day after owner Merritt Paulson removed himself from a decision-making role with the team.

Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler also stepped back from his role.

Meanwhile, Racing Louisville President James O’Connor apologized to fans and a former player who came forward with allegations of sexual abuse.

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm of King & Spaulding released results of their investigation Monday that detailed ”systemic” abuse and misconduct in women’s soccer. U.S. Soccer retained Yates when a series of scandals rocked the league last year.

Five of 10 NWSL coaches either were fired or stepped down last season amid allegations of misconduct. Among them was former Thorns and North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, who was accused by former players Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly of sexual coercion and harassment dating back a decade. Riley has denied the allegations.

NHL

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp.

The Stars announced the deal after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville.

Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led the team. Robertson joined Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin as the only 40-goal scorers since the franchise moved to Dallas in 1993.