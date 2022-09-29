BASEBALL

TORONTO (AP)Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that helped the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza (8-1) over the left-field fence. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.

Judge watched the ball clank off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried for a catch. He pumped an arm just before reaching first and exchanged a slap with coach Travis Chapman.

The ball dropped into Toronto’s bullpen and was picked up by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, who turned it over to the Yankees.

Judge’s mother and Roger Maris Jr. rose and hugged from front-row seats. Judge appeared to point toward them after rounding second base, then was congratulated by the entire Yankees team.

Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961. All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees. Barry Bonds holds the big league record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

Judge had gone seven games without a home run – his longest drought this season was nine in mid-August. This was the Yankees’ 155th game of the season, leaving them seven more in the regular season. The home run came in the fourth plate appearance of the night for Judge, ending a streak of 34 plate appearances without a home run.

Judge is hitting .313 with 130 RBIs, also the top totals in the AL. He has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

PRO FOOTBALL

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett stayed home to rest and recover from injuries suffered in a single-car crash as his status for the Browns’ game Sunday at Atlanta remains in doubt.

Garrett was not at the team’s facility two days after flipping his Porsche when he veered off a rural road near his home following practice. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck.

”Very, very grateful that he’s OK,” said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who has spoken to Garrett.

After rolling his car, Garrett was hospitalized for several hours. Bodycam footage from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office showed him looking dazed while being treated by medical personnel as he sat on the ground near his badly damaged and overturned vehicle.

The team said Garrett cleared concussion protocol.

Stefanski expects Garrett to return Thursday and didn’t rule out the possibility of him practicing. As for Sunday’s game, Stefanski said Garrett will be evaluated by team doctors who will consider his physical and emotional states before clearing him.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) – Zach Wilson was back under center for the New York Jets, taking snaps and preparing to start for the first time this season.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson will make his season debut at Pittsburgh on Sunday ”if all goes well this week” at practice, six weeks after having knee surgery.

Injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12, Wilson said he won’t play with a brace or sleeve on his right knee.

Joe Flacco started the first three games for the Jets (1-2).

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) – The Los Angeles Chargers placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on injured reserve because of a torn groin.

Hurt Sunday in a loss to Jacksonville, Bosa will undergo surgery. Coach Brandon Staley said he’s hopeful Bosa can return at some point in the season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) – The administrators given the task of expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams left their latest in-person meetings with the biggest question unanswered: How soon?

”Making progress,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said after the meetings near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. ”We all have to remember the College Football Playoff will expand. And that will be a good thing for the game. And we’re just trying to see if we can do it earlier.”

The CFP management committee is scheduled to convene again Oct. 20 in Dallas. The members expect to get some work done before then by video conference, but whether the logistical hurdles can be cleared to implement a new format as soon as the 2024 season is unclear.

Hancock emphasized if expansion can’t be done for 2024, that wouldn’t rule out 2025. Expanding the playoff early could be worth an additional $450 million in gross revenue from media rights for the schools that compete in major college football.

SOCCER

GENEVA (AP) – Denmark will wear jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament.

The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish soccer federation last November to wear clothing with ”critical messages” at the tournament in Qatar.

Though FIFA’s World Cup rules prohibit political statements on team uniform, the three Denmark shirt designs in all-red, all-white and all-black appear to comply with no words or symbols that are an explicit statement. The national team badge, manufacturer’s logo and decorative white chevrons – a famous feature of the Denmark shirt since the 1980s – are faded into the same single color as the shirt.

HURRICANE IAN

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic’s training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian.

The Magic could not practice because the storm was looming, and called off their practice Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind.

Meanwhile, South Florida – which saw what was supposed to be its home game in Tampa this weekend with East Carolina moved to Florida Atlantic, across the state in Boca Raton – has moved its practice operations. The Bulls are working out at the University of Miami’s facility; the Hurricanes, whose campus is about 45 minutes south of FAU, are off this week.

GOLF

Saudi-funded LIV Golf denied a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1.

Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized.

LIV Golf issued a statement that the report was ”incomplete and inaccurate,” and that it is ahead of schedule in its inaugural year, including such areas as broadcast rights. Fox Sports declined to comment.

RUNNING

LONDON (AP) – Four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah pulled out of the London Marathon because of a hip injury.

The 39-year-old Farah said he injured his right hip in training and will not be fit in time for the race Sunday.