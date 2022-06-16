NHL

DENVER (AP)Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Burakovsky ended it after the Avalanche failed to score on a power play that began late in regulation when three-time champ Patrick Maroon put the puck over the glass. Burakovsky is one of only two Avalanche players who have won the Cup.

The game likely wouldn’t have even reached OT if not for big penalty kills by the Avalanche, who were 3 for 3 against Tampa Bay’s potent power play. The final kill featured a crucial save by goaltender Darcy Kuemper and a series of clears by Norris Trophy finalist defenseman Cale Makar.

An earlier kill built momentum for Colorado, which opened the scoring on captain Gabriel Landeskog’s goal 40 seconds after Josh Manson’s penalty expired. Valeri Nichuskin and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the first period for the Avalanche.

Nick Paul, Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev scored for the Lightning.

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers lost his no-hit bid in the ninth inning, giving up a one-out triple to Shohei Ohtani in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Anderson (8-0) threw a career-high 123 pitches, 78 for strikes. He struck out eight and walked two in lowering his ERA to 2.82. The left-hander was pulled after Ohtani sent a line drive into right field that eluded a diving Mookie Betts.

Anderson walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 50,812 and tipped his cap. The 32-year-old struck out three-time MVP Mike Trout to open the ninth before Ohtani got his lone hit in four at-bats. Anderson fanned the reigning AL MVP in his first two plate appearances.

Craig Kimbrel came on in relief of Anderson and gave up an RBI single to Matt Duffy before closing it out.

Anderson’s near miss came one night after St. Louis Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas got within one strike of a no-hitter against Pittsburgh.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Austin Riley homered twice, rookie Spencer Strider allowed one hit over 5 2/3 innings, and the Atlanta Braves won their 14th straight game, 8-2 over the last-place Washington Nationals.

Orlando Arcia, starting at second base in place of the injured Ozzie Albies, had a homer, three singles and a walk for the Braves, who went deep 13 times while outscoring the Nationals 27-11 in sweeping the three-game series.

The Braves matched their 14-game run from July 26-Aug. 9, 2013, and are one win away from tying the franchise’s post-1900 record, a 15-game streak from April 16-May 2, 2000.

Surging Atlanta pulled within four games of the NL East-leading Mets, who lost to the Brewers.

Riley, who also had a single, hit two-run blasts in the seventh and eighth innings, giving him 18 homers this year.

NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 25th home run, No. 9 batter Kyle Higashioka followed an intentional walk with a three-run drive and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 for their 13th straight win at home.

Nestor Cortes (6-2) outpitched Shane McClanahan (7-3) in a matchup of stellar starters with sub-2.00 ERAs, and Clay Holmes matched Mariano Rivera’s team record of 28 consecutive scoreless appearances.

The major league-leading Yankees have won six in a row and 13 of 14 overall. New York’s 46-16 record is its best after 62 games since 1998. The team’s 13-game winning streak at home is its longest since 1973 at the original Yankee Stadium.

NBA

HOUSTON (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick.

Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized.

It will not be finalized until the June 23 draft, the person said.

It is a major move for the Mavericks, after Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He was one of nine players to average at least 17 points and 10 rebounds, joining Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, New Orleans’ Jonas Valanciunas, Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic and Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton.

Wood is entering the final season of a three-year, $41 million contract.

NFL

WASHINGTON (AP) – A lawyer representing Dan Snyder told Congress the Washington Commanders owner will not testify at a hearing next week as part of an investigation into the team’s workplace conduct.

Attorney Karen Patton Seymour sent a letter to the leaders of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform explaining the reasons why Snyder was declining the invitation to appear at the June 22 hearing. Among the reasons given were a lack of assurance about the scope of questioning given the existence of multiple ongoing investigations and a scheduling conflict preventing Snyder from appearing in person.

Seymour wrote Snyder ”is unable to accept the Committee’s invitation to testify” at the hearing, which the committee called the next step in the investigation and said it will examine how the NFL handles allegations of workplace misconduct and how it sets and enforces standards for all teams.

A spokeswoman for the committee said it intends to move forward with the hearing as scheduled and plans to respond to the letter from Snyder’s camp.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has accepted the invitation to testify and informed the committee on Wednesday that he will appear virtually, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.