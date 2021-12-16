Wednesday Sports in Brief

NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games – and two victories – when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.

Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August. It was the latest black eye – adding to an already lengthy list of embarrassments – for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL.

Meyer went 2-11 in his partial season, and the Jaguars really started to unravel on the offensive side of the ball following the team’s bye week. They averaged a measly 9.1 points in Meyer’s final seven games, which ended with a five-game skid.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as Jacksonville’s interim head coach for the final four games, beginning Sunday against Houston (2-11).

IRVING, Texas (AP) – The new coronavirus variant has been found among the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the NFL in what the league’s chief medical officer is calling a new phase of the pandemic.

Dr. Allen Sills said NFL owners were told in meetings Wednesday that booster shots are the focus of efforts to minimize spread, with Sills saying the omicron variant is expected to become the dominant strain in the U.S.

The league said the number of positive cases Monday and Tuesday ended up at 88, but with players coming and going on the list, about 100 is more accurate. It’s the worst three-day stretch for the NFL during the pandemic.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Browns’ COVID-19 outbreak has widened and worsened.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders as Cleveland deals with a widespread outbreak during its playoff pursuit.

Stefanski’s positive test was first announced by the team, which then put Mayfield, starting safety John Johnson III, nickel back Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The latest positive tests came one day after the team placed eight players, including top receiver Jarvis Landry and starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr., on the COVID-19 list.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Texas A&M holds the lead in the race for the national recruiting title in college football.

The Aggies are in front in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher put together his fourth straight top-10 class. Alabama won nine of the previous 11 recruiting titles and is No. 2. Georgia is No. 3.

The team rankings could change with the next letter-of-intent period beginning Feb. 2.

Coaches say new rules allowing athletes to make money through their name, image and likeness have changed the recruiting game.

NEW YORK (AP) – The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months.

Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. Hunter was the top prospect in the country in 247 Sports’ composite rankings, which take into account its own ratings plus those of other major recruiting websites.

NBA

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are in the process of enhancing their health and safety protocols in response to rising coronavirus numbers around the league, said a person familiar with the negotiations.

Among the biggest changes: The league and the union are working to finalize a plan to return to daily testing for players and coaches, at least in the short term, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized or publicly announced.

Fully vaccinated players have not needed daily testing this season. The league and the union were already prepared to start daily testing on Friday for those who have yet to receive booster shots, and now may simply widen those plans.

– By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Danny Ainge, who helped the Boston Celtics win two NBA titles as a player and another as a team executive, is the new CEO of the Utah Jazz.

Ainge stepped into his new role Wednesday. He was also named an alternate governor for the Jazz on the NBA’s Board of Governors.

Ainge stepped down from the Celtics front office in June, just hours after they were eliminated from the postseason. He won championships with Boston as a player in 1984 and 1986 and took over as president of basketball operations in 2003.

NHL

With the number of coronavirus cases and game postponements climbing, the NHL is reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 protocols that include daily testing and restrictions in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and staff.

The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through at least Jan. 7, a person with direct knowledge of discussions between the NHL and NHL Players’ Association told The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the talks were private.

The person said the NHL had little choice but to increase its protocols to ensure a full, 82-game season while still taking an extended Olympic break in February.

The move came within hours of an ominous step: Ontario health officials unveiled rules that will reduce capacity at the home arenas of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors plus the Ottawa Senators to 50% starting Saturday.

– By Hockey Writer John Wawrow.

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup title run.

After representatives for the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle Beach met Wednesday with a mediator for the first time, they announced that the session had resulted in a confidential settlement.

The Blackhawks said as late as mid-May that Beach’s allegations lacked merit. But an independent review, commissioned by the team and released in October, showed the organization badly mishandled Beach’s allegations.

AUTO RACING

Jimmie Johnson will enter the Indianapolis 500 next year and run a full IndyCar schedule.

The seven-time NASCAR champion had been speeding toward the Indy 500 decision he finally announced Wednesday since he moved to IndyCar earlier this year. Johnson ran only the road and street courses in his first season of open-wheel racing because of safety concerns he had about ovals.

Johnson will enter all 17 races on next year’s IndyCar schedule in the No. 48 with sponsorship again from Carvana.

SOCCER

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announced his immediate retirement on Wednesday for health reasons.

The 33-year-old Argentina striker underwent heart tests after leaving the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona’s match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30.

His condition has since been evaluated, and a sobbing Aguero said at a Camp Nou press conference that he had decided to stop playing.

Aguero said he made the decision 10 days ago. He was told after his first heart test that there was a big possibility he could not play again.

LONDON (AP) – Barclays is doubling its investment in English women’s football as part of its sponsorship of the top two divisions.

The bank has extended a deal through 2025 to be the title sponsor of the Football Association-run Women’s Super League and it will also now be linked to the second-tier Championship.

Barclays said it would invest more than 30 million pounds ($40 million) in the women’s game and for younger girls over the next three years, compared with 15 million pounds under the first deal with the FA from 2019.

TENNIS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of a right hand injury sustained in training.

Pliskova had earlier said on social media ”unfortunately I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won’t be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and Australian Open this year.”

The 29-year-old Czech Republic player is a two-time Grand Slam finalist. She lost to No. 1-ranked Ash Barty in this year’s Wimbledon title match and in the 2016 U.S. Open final to Angelique Kerber after Pliskova beat Serena Williams in the semifinals.

OBITUARY

Kathy Flores, the legendary rugby player, coach and leader of the women’s sport in the U.S. who touched every generation of players and coaches for more than 40 years, has died. She was 66.

Nearly 300 former teammates, fellow coaches, former players and friends gathered Saturday for a virtual remembrance of Kathleen ”Kathy” Flores, organized by the U.S. Women’s Rugby Foundation. Flores died of cancer in October at home in Providence, Rhode Island, the foundation said.

Thirty years ago, when the U.S. women’s national rugby team won the first women’s rugby World Cup against England, Flores was there. Later, she was the first woman – and first woman of color – to coach any national rugby team, leading the U.S. women’s team from 2003 to 2010.

