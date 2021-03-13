Weber State forces two interceptions, beats UC Davis 18-13

OGDEN, Utah (AP) – Dontae McMillan and Daniel Wright Jr. each had a touchdown run in the third quarter, and second-ranked Weber State beat No. 23 UC Davis 18-13 on Saturday.

McMillan scored on a 2-yard run, and Wright pushed two defenders into the end zone to cap a 10-yard run that gave the Wildcats a 15-10 lead. Isaiah Gomez’s second field goal, a 38-yarder, pulled UC Davis to 15-13 early in the fourth quarter, but Hunter Rodrigues threw an interception to Eddie Heckard and Preston Smith that ended the Aggies’ last two drives.

Josh Davis led Weber State (2-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) with 71 yards rushing on 20 carries. McMillan and Wright combined for 32 yards on seven carries. Kyle Thompson kicked a 41-yard field goal with 8:19 remaining.

Rodrigues, who threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns passes in a come-from-behind 27-17 win against Idaho in the opener, was 13-of-28 passing for 139 yards with a 15-yard TD pass to McCallan Castles in the first quarter. Rodrigues ran the ball 18 times for 52 yards. Jr. Gilliam had 18 carries for 65 yards rushing for UC Davis (1-1, 1-1).

—

