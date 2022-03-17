DALLAS (AP)Michael Weathers had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Marcus Weathers recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds as SMU got past Nicholls State 68-58 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Kendric Davis had 10 points for SMU (24-8). Emmanuel Bandoumel added eight rebounds.

Devante Carter had 20 points and seven assists for the Colonels (21-12). Latrell Jones added 18 points and Manny Littles had 10 rebounds.

