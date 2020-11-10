Watch: You don’t have to like golf to be impressed by this hole-in-one at the Masters

Rickie Fowler, left, watches as Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates chipping into the hole at 16th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Augusta, GA. (NEXSTAR) – It’s a safe bet that the most impressive shot at the Masters this year won’t actually count on a tournament score card.

Pro golfer Jon Rahm – considered one of the favorites to claim the famed green jacket at the PGA’s signature event – has been sinking improbable shots during practice rounds this week.

On Monday he posted a video showing himself celebrating a hole in one at Augusta National. It’s a rare and impressive feat. But then on Tuesday, he one-upped that accomplishment in a big way. Watch the clip:

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

According to ESPN, attempting to skip to the green during practice par-3 16th hole is a tradition at the Masters. What’s not as common is the 15 second trickle across the green and in to the hole.

How can we explain the good fortune? November 10th happens to be Rahm’s 26th birthday.