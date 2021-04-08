Watch: Rory McIlroy hits dad with shot during Masters

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Golf star Rory McIlroy hit a familiar spectator with an off-target shot at the Masters Tournament Thursday – his own father.

McIlroy, who has made no secret of recent struggles with his swing, was trying to get out of the trees on the par-4 seventh hole when he sent his iron shot flying over the fairway and struck the “fan” on the leg.

McIlroy’s caddie can be heard asking him, “That was your dad you hit?”

“Yeah!” McIlroy replies.

Aside from a couple of ginger steps, McIlroy’s father, Gerry McIlroy, didn’t appear to be badly hurt.

The elder McIlroy joked, “I should ask for an autographed glove,” after his son’s errant shot beat the odds and found him in the crowd, according to The Telegraph.

Rory McIlroy, who is still trying to win in Augusta, had a rough opening day at the Masters, finishing four over par.

