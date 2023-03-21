HOUSTON (AP)Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Klay Thompson added 29 as the Golden State Warriors snapped an 11-game road skid with a 121-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

The game was close most of the way before the Warriors used a 12-2 spurt early in the fourth quarter to pull away and hold on for their first win away from home since Jan. 30 at Oklahoma City.

The Warriors, who entered the game seventh in the Western Conference, have been great at home this season (29-7) but have struggled on the road, where Monday’s win improved them to just 8-29.

The Western Conference-worst Rockets got 21 points and 12 rebounds from Tari Eason.

TIMBERWOLVES 140, KNICKS 134

NEW YORK (AP) – Julius Randle scored 57 points to tie the third-highest total in Knicks history, but Minnesota rode a sizzling start and a steady finish to beat New York.

Taurean Prince scored a season-high 35 points and went 8 for 8 from 3-point range for the Timberwolves, while Mike Conley added 24 points and 11 assists. His three free throws gave Minnesota the lead for good with 2:17 remaining.

The Timberwolves made more than 70% of their shots in the first half and led by 17 before Randle carried the Knicks back with a franchise-record 26 points in the third quarter.

He finished tied with Richie Guerin behind the only two 60-point games in Knicks history, Carmelo Anthony’s 62 on Jan. 24, 2014, and Bernard King’s 60 on Christmas Day in 1984. But the Knicks had their three-game winning streak snapped.

BULLS 109, 76ERS 105, 2 OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Zach LaVine scored 26 points, DeMar DeRozan had 25 and Chicago defeated Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in double overtime to snap their eight-game winning streak.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won three games in a row and five of six. Chicago is fighting for the final playoff spot in the East.

Embiid had 37 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks before fouling out with 3:54 left in the second overtime. It was the 10th straight game in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Philadelphia could’ve clinched a playoff spot with a victory, but the 76ers struggled once Embiid left the court after a foul on LaVine.

GRIZZLIES 112, MAVERICKS 108

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, including a key layup with 17 seconds left as Memphis defeated Dallas in Ja Morant’s first game back with the team after an eight-game NBA suspension.

Santi Aldama added 22 for the Grizzlies and Desmond Bane finished with 17 as Memphis won for the sixth time in seven games.

Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 28 points, but missed all eight of his shots in the fourth quarter as Memphis outscored Dallas 29-12 in the period.

Morant did not dress for the game but was on the Memphis bench, coming out to a hearty ovation from fans just before tipoff. The NBA assessed the suspension after a video from a Denver-area strip club earlier this month showed Morant brandishing a gun.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks were again without leading-scorer Luka Doncic, who missed his fifth game with left thigh soreness.

JAZZ 128, KINGS 120

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 27 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead Utah over Sacramento.

Kelly Olynyk had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Jazz. Kris Dunn added 18 points and 10 assists. Udoka Azubuike chipped in with a career-high 13 points and a season-best eight rebounds.

Eight players scored in double figures for the Jazz, who shot 52% from the field.

De’Aaron Fox had 37 points and seven assists to lead the Kings. Keegan Murray added 22 points.

HORNETS 115, PACERS 109

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points and Charlotte erased a 21-point first-half deficit to beat Indiana and stop a six-game home losing streak.

Terry Rozier added 23 points and Gordon Hayward had 22 for the Hornets, who outscored the Pacers 19-4 over the final six minutes to deal their postseason hopes a significant blow.

Nick Richards was strong in the second half for Charlotte, finishing with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Myles Turner and Buddy Hield each had 20 points for the Pacers, who entered the night 1 1/2 games behind Chicago for 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Hornets trailed 105-96 with 6:23 left but a 13-0 run put them in control as the Pacers went scoreless for more than five minutes.

