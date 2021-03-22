Warriors-Sixers could feature matchup of Steph and Seth Curry

Although Stephen Curry and his brother, Seth, have each missed the passed two games and are considered questionable to play Wednesday, they are on the schedule to go head-to-head Tuesday night for the 14th time in their NBA careers when the Golden State Warriors host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, big men James Wiseman and Joel Embiid will have to wait on their first duel.

Neither Curry brother is a sure-thing to suit up for the game, which pits a Warriors team coming off a successful three-game trip against a 76ers squad hoping to continue a successful six-gamer of its own.

Stephen Curry missed the final two games of the Warriors’ just completed 2-1 trip after falling off the court and suffering a bruised tailbone in a tumble into the seats in Houston.

Golden State managed a split in Memphis without him, with Andrew Wiggins exploding for a season-high 40 in a win Friday night. Jordan Poole, starting in Curry’s place, contributed 25 points to the victory, and supplied 26 Saturday in a narrow defeat.

“He’s been fantastic every single game since he’s come back from Orlando,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr gushed of Poole, who had been playing for Golden State’s G League affiliate in the Florida bubble.

Curry is considered questionable to end his two-game absence.

Seth Curry also has missed his team’s past two games, but with a more serious injury. He slipped on the court and suffered a sprained left ankle last Wednesday in a game against Milwaukee. He also is considered questionable for the family reunion.

Predictably, the brother matchup has been one-sided, with Stephen having outscored his brother in all 13 meetings, 24.6-8.0 points per game in nine regular-season matchups and 36.5-6.3 points per game in four duels during the 2019 playoffs.

They haven’t met since that Golden State-Portland series, with Stephen having missed most of last season with a broken hand.

While the Warriors’ top player is questionable, the 76ers’ standout is definitely out. Embiid has sat out five straight games after he suffered a bruised left knee on March 12 at Washington.

The 76ers, who have won four of five without him, are hoping to get him back in early April.

Warriors rookie Wiseman is expected to return this week after a seven-day stay in COVID protocol ends. He and teammate Eric Paschall were sent to the sidelines last Thursday in contact tracing.

Golden State played without its only other healthy center, Kevon Looney, in the rematch with Memphis on Saturday as he was checked out by the COVID patrol. He was cleared to play Monday and is expected to start against the 76ers.

Philadelphia has started Tony Bradley in Embiid’s place the past five games, but have gotten a majority of their big-man production from veteran Dwight Howard, who had a run of three consecutive double-doubles end in a four-point, 13-rebound effort in Sunday’s win at New York in the team’s trip opener.

Tobias Harris, who has averaged 24.2 points in Embiid’s absence, credits Howard and Shake Milton for taking up some of the slack.

“I’ve got to give a shout-out to Shake. The last two games, he has been balling for us,” Harris observed. “Dwight has been as good as anybody after the All-Star break.”

–Field Level Media