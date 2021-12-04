Walker scores 23 to lead Air Force past Army 76-58

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)A.J. Walker scored 23 points and Air Force won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Army 76-58 on Saturday.

Air Force never trailed as it built a 9-0 lead and extended the margin to 32-8 with 7:38 before halftime. Walker scored seven straight during a 23-0 run and the Falcons led 45-13 at halftime.

Ethan Taylor added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Air Force (7-1).

Jalen Rucker scored 17 points for the Black Knights (4-4) and Aaron Duhart 11.

