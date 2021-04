Luka Doncic, Mavericks spoil Anthony Davis’ Lakers return

DALLAS (AP)Luka Doncic scored 30 points, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 115-110 victory over the Lakers on Thursday night in the return of Los Angeles star Anthony Davis from a 30-game injury absence.

Davis was rusty in his first game since Feb. 14 because of right calf and heel issues, scoring four points on 2-of-10 shooting while limited to 17 minutes in the first half only. The absence was the longest of the eight-time All-Star’s career.

The Mavericks lost their big man in the third quarter of the first of two consecutive games against the Lakers when Kristaps Porzingis sprained his left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

With Davis on the bench for the rest of the game and fellow star LeBron James also watching from there with his sprained right ankle, the Lakers erased an 11-point halftime deficit and were within four with three minutes remaining but Dallas held on.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 29 points for the Lakers.

The teams will play another national TV game in Dallas on Saturday night.

CELTICS 99, SUNS 86

BOSTON (AP) – Kemba Walker matched his season high with 32 points and Boston rolled past Phoenix.

Walker was 11 of 17 from the field, hitting five 3-pointers. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown because of a sore left shoulder, and Jayson Tatum struggled shooting for the second straight game, going 3 of 17. He had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Celtics led by 21 points in the second half. They have won nine of their last 11.

Coming off a victory in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, the Suns (42-17) dropped two games behind idle Utah Jazz for the best record in the NBA. Phoenix has the NBA’s best road record at 19-8.

Chris Paul had 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Devin Booker finished with 15 points before fouling out with 4:37 left.

BUCKS 124, 76ERS 117

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, Khris Middleton had 24 and Milwaukee beat Philadelphia to end a five-game home losing streak.

Bobby Portis added a season-high 23 points for the Bucks.

Joel Embiid scored 24 points for the 76ers.

SPURS 106, PISTONS 91

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Derrick White had 26 points, Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio beat Detroit to snap a five-game home losing streak.

Lonnie Walker added 18 points and Rudy Gay had 14 for San Antonio.

Josh Jackson had 29 points to lead Detroit. At 18-42, the Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The Spurs have won three of four to move into ninth in the Western Conference ahead of the Golden State Warriors. They would face each other in the play-in tournament if the standings remain the same.

PELICANS 135, MAGIC 100

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Zion Williamson scored 23 points in 23 minutes in his first game against Orlando, and New Orleans beat the Magic to snap a four-game losing streak.

Brandon Ingram added 29 points for the Pelicans.

Mo Bamba had 17 points and 12 rebounds for for Orlando. Rookie Devin Cannady scored a career-best 17 points.

BULLS 108, HORNETS 91

CHICAGO (AP) – Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and matched a season high with 16 rebounds in Chicago’s victory over Charlotte.

Coby White and Thaddeus Young each had 18 points apiece for Chicago.

Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 16 points. The Hornets lost for the sixth time in seven games.

