Walker leads Colorado’s late run to hold off Milwaukee 65-54

BOULDER, Colo. (AP)Evan Battey scored 15 points, Jabari Walker added 14 and Colorado defeated Milwaukee 65-54 on Friday night.

The Buffaloes closed the game with a 14-2 run over the final five minutes, with Walker scoring eight consecutive points to put Colorado in charge. Patrick Baldwin Jr.’s layup gave Milwaukee a 52-51 lead with 5:20 remaining in the second half before Battey hit two free throws for a 53-52 Colorado lead. Walker then made a layup followed by a three-point play and a 3-pointer for a 61-52 lead. Milwaukee’s only points over the closing minutes came on a jumper by Josh Thomas in the final minute.

Elijah Parquet added 11 points for the Buffaloes (8-3). Walker had double-doubles in Colorado’s previous four games but grabbed only five rebounds in this one.

Jordan Lathon led the Panthers (2-7) with 14 points. Baldwin, a highly touted freshman wing averaging 17.5 points per game, scored 12 points, making just 3 of 13 from the field. Joey St. Pierre had eight points and a game-high eight rebounds.

