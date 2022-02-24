Walker Kessler leads No. 3 Auburn into No. 17 Tennessee

As the season has progressed, so too has Auburn’s Walker Kessler.

From November, when he averaged 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 blocks against modest competition, to this month, when his numbers are pumped up to 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.6 blocks against rugged competition in the Southeast Conference, it’s clear that the 7-foot-1 Kessler is a blossoming force.

Saturday afternoon, when No. 3 Auburn (25-3, 13-2) meets No. 17 Tennessee (20-7, 11-4) in Knoxville, Tenn., it will be another chance to see how far Kessler has come.

The difference between Kessler’s game now compared to last year at North Carolina is startling. With a Tar Heels team that was mediocre (18-11) by the standards of the blue blood franchise, Kessler played just 8.8 minutes per game, averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.

Even Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is surprised by Kessler’s transformation.

“You just can’t believe some of the stuff he can get,” Pearl said of Kessler’s shot-blocking ability. “When he’s playing well, he’s got as much impact as any player in college basketball, because he impacts the rim both offensively and defensively. He’s the best shot-blocker I’ve ever had.”

Wednesday night in a 77-64 win over Ole Miss, Kessler accumulated 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks. If Kessler had been needed for more than the 28 minutes he played, he might have registered his third triple-double of the season. He’s the only player in the nation with two.

Combined with Auburn’s leading scorer (16.2 points per game) and potential NBA No. 1 draft choice, 6-10 Jabari Smith, the Tigers boast a devastating frontcourt. Smith had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists against Ole Miss.

As it tries to maintain its lead in the SEC, Auburn will be tested by a Tennessee team that is undefeated (14-0) at home with wins over ranked teams Kentucky, Arizona and LSU.

The Volunteers had an impressive tuneup Tuesday night at Missouri, winning 80-61, as Kennedy Chandler had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, continuing to show his growth after an inconsistent start to his college career.

“Kennedy was spot on with the balance we need him to have,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “He is a different player than he was back in December.”

Four weeks into the season, the freshman point guard hit 13 of 20 shots, scoring 27 points in a win at Colorado. The performance seemed to be a breakout and a preview of what was to come. But Chandler struggled the rest of December, making just 14 of 47 shots and averaging 10.2 points in the following four games.

“It looked so easy for him early in the year. In some ways, I thought that was a curse,” Barnes said. “He has just matured so much in understanding and learning there is so much more to the game than what he thought.”

This will be the only regular-season meeting of the teams this year. While Tennessee holds a 78-44 edge in the series, Auburn has won the past six games, a streak that dates to the 2017-18 season.

