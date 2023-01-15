CHICAGO (AP)Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday

Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic.

Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017.

Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who missed his third consecutive game due to a right quad strain.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points and Stephen Curry added 20 for Golden State (21-22), which has dropped four of its last five games. The Warriors committed 23 turnovers that led to 31 points.

”It’s got to be a team effort to slow (Vucevic) down and connect the game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ”It seemed like they had seven or eight stampede fast breaks that ended up in layups or dunks. And that’s because of poor offensive possessions, either on difficult shot attempts or turnovers.”

Vucevic shot 18 for 31 overall, including five 3-pointers. He hit consecutive 3’s that gave the Bulls a 100-88 lead less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.

”I know I’m capable of it,” Vucevic said. ”I know how good I am, especially at the offensive end. It’s just me finding my spots and playing that way.”

The Bulls withstood a 42-point second quarter by the Warriors, who used a 19-5 spurt to take a 62-59 lead at halftime. It was the eighth time this season the Warriors scored at least 40 points in a quarter.

”I think we defended well,” LaVine said. ”They were going to make shots, either way. They got those type of players. Their offense is tough to play against. We just stuck with it. Played good in runs and kept attacking.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: Thompson likely won’t play Monday at Washington as the team tries to treat his knee soreness with caution, coach Steve Kerr said. … F Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness) might miss Monday’s game, according to Kerr. … F Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) worked out Saturday, but missed his sixth consecutive game, and Kerr was unsure when he would return.

Bulls: DeRozan’s injury isn’t considered a long-term ailment, and the next three days off could help him return as soon as Thursday, coach Billy Donovan said. … LaVine experienced ”pretty significant swelling” on the knuckle of his right shooting hand after Wednesday’s game at Washington that required an MRI, but won’t sideline him, Donovan said.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Washington on Monday.

Bulls: Face Detroit Pistons on Thursday at Paris.

