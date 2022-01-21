Vinson scores 24 to carry N. Kentucky over UIC 74-70 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Sam Vinson had a career-high 24 points as Northern Kentucky scored the last nine points to edge Illinois-Chicago 74-70 in overtime on Thursday night.

Marques Warrick had 19 points and seven rebounds for Northern Kentucky (7-9, 3-4 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Trey Robinson had eight rebounds.

Damaria Franklin had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Flames (7-9, 3-4). Filip Skobalj added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Johnson had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick