Vinson lifts Northern Kentucky past Purdue Fort Wayne 59-49

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Sam Vinson posted 17 points as Northern Kentucky beat Purdue Fort Wayne 59-49 on Friday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 12 points and six rebounds for Northern Kentucky (10-9, 6-4 Horizon League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Marques Warrick added 10 points. Adrian Nelson had 12 rebounds.

Bobby Planutis had 18 points for the Mastodons (11-9, 6-5). Jalon Pipkins added 12 points and five steals.

The Norse leveled the season series against the Mastodons. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Northern Kentucky 71-57 on Dec. 4.

