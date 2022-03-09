Vikings hire Tyler Williams from Rams to lead training staff

EAGAN, Minn. (AP)The Minnesota Vikings hired Tyler Williams as their executive director of player health and performance on Wednesday, bringing in another former member of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to follow new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Williams spent the last 15 years with the Rams. His title last season was director of sports science and assistant athletic trainer. Williams was the NFC recipient of the assistant athletic trainer of the year award from the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society for 2020.

Williams will take over the team’s sports medicine operation that was directed by Eric Sugarman for the last 16 years. Sugarman was dismissed earlier this week, as part of the ongoing transition under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell.

The Vikings also announced the hiring of Grant Udinski as an assistant to O’Connell focusing on special projects. He spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers as a coaching assistant.

—

