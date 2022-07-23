CINCINNATI (AP)Teal Bunbury scored his first goal of the season on a short-range bicycle kick, Brandon Vazquez got a tying goal in the 52nd minute and Cincinnati played a 1-1 draw against Nashville on Saturday night.

Bunbury, making his first start since a right knee injury that sidelined him between March 19 and July 3, scored in the sixth minute after a corner kick bounced off defenders and goalkeeper Roman Celentano to him.

With his back to the goal, Bunbury used his right foot to score his first goal since last Sept. 22 at New England.

Vazquez scored in the 52nd minute for Cincinnati (7-8-7). Alvaro Barreal had an assist on the goal.

Cincinnati outshot Nashville 16-9, with four shots on goal to three for Nashville.

Celentano saved two of three shots for Cincinnati. Joe Willis had three saves for Nashville.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Cincinnati visiting Inter Miami while Nashville hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps.

—

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.