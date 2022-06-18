CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Brandon Vazquez scored the equalizer for Cincinnati in a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Vazquez scored in the 39th minute, assisted by Tyler Blackett.

Alejandro Bedoya gave the Union the early lead with a goal in the 17th minute, assisted by Julian Carranza.

Cincinnati outshot the Union 18-13. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Andre Blake saved five of the six shots he faced for the Union (6-1-8). Roman Celentano had four saves for Cincinnati (6-7-2).

The Union next play on Sunday against New York City FC at home and Cincinnati will host Orlando City on Friday.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the ”Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.