Varlamov posts 6th shutout, Islanders beat Rangers 4-0

NEW YORK (AP)Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season and 250th career win as the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 4-0 Thursday night.

Leo Komarov, Oliver Wahlstrom, Anthony Beauvillier and Mathew Barzal scored, and Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield each had two assists for the Islanders. Coming off three straight losses to first-place Washington, they won for the third time in eight games (3-4-1).

Varlamov had seven saves in the first period, 10 in the second and eight in the third for his 33rd career shutout and fourth win in five starts against the Rangers this season. He became the first goalie to shut out the Rangers three times at Madison Square Garden in one season.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 23 saves, falling to 0-4-1 in five starts against the Islanders.

BRUINS 5, SABRES 2

BOSTON (AP) – David Krejci and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist, and Boston beat Buffalo.

David Pastrnak scored his 199th career goal for Boston just 1:16 into the game, and Charlie Coyle broke a 2-all tie on a breakaway midway through the third. Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins, and Tuukka Rask finished with 29 saves.

Casey Mittelstadt and Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 35 shots.

LIGHTNING 3, STARS 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Blake Coleman converted a short-handed penalty shot and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for his 26th career shutout to lead Tampa Bay past Dallas.

Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won four consecutive games.

Vasilevskiy’s shutout, his third this season against Dallas, is his fifth on the season, tying for the league lead. Vasilevskiy also reached 30 victories for a franchise-record fourth consecutive season.

Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots for Dallas, which has lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since April 4-6.

HURRICANES 3, RED WINGS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and Carolina beat Detroit to stretch its points streak to nine games.

Teravainen was in his second game back after sitting out 32 of 33 games because of a concussion.

Brady Skjei and Warren Foegele also scored, and Sebastian Aho registered two assists for the Hurricanes.

Carolina goalie James Reimer played just his fourth game in April, making 16 saves for his team-high 15th victory.

Jakub Vrana scored for Detroit. Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 shots for the Red Wings.

DEVILS 5, FLYERS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Yegor Sharangovich scored twice, Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves and New Jersey beat Philadelphia.

Jesper Boqvist, Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt also scored as the Devils won their second straight game after an 0-9-1 stretch. Defensemen Damon Severson and Will Butcher each recorded two assists.

Scott Laughton, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia, and Alex Lyon made 14 saves as the Flyers fell for the third time in four games. Jakub Voracek added two assists.

PENGUINS 5, CAPITALS 4, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) – Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal 2:11 into overtime to give Pittsburgh a victory over Washington, a result that clinched a playoff berth for both teams.

Guentzel’s winner on a one-time redirection of John Marino’s pass came after Washington’s Tom Wilson forced overtime with 14.3 seconds to play.

The result, combined with the New York Islanders’ regulation win over the New York Rangers, ensures both teams will be among the Eastern Division’s four playoff teams.

Kasperi Kapanen had two goals, Frederick Gaudreau and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins.

T.J. Oshie scored his 18th goal, Daniel Sprung added his fourth in three games and Dmitry Orlov also scored for Washington before Wilson’s late leveler.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, CANUCKS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 36th goal of the season as Toronto defeated Vancouver.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Pierre Engvall added goals for Toronto. David Rittich, who got the start in place of Jack Campbell, made 15 saves.

Jason Spezza added an assist and passed Maurice (Rocket) Richard for the 99th spot on the league’s all-time scoring list with 967 points.

J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver, and Braden Holtby made 20 saves.

PANTHERS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) – Sam Bennett scored at 4:08 of overtime to give Florida a win over Chicago.

Alex DeBrincat scored on a one-timer with 18 seconds left in regulation for his 24th goal, tying the game at 3-all and forcing overtime.

Alex Wennberg and Brandon Mountour each had a goal and assist for the Panthers. Anthony Duclair also scored. Spencer Knight made 24 saves.

Adam Gaudette and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Chicago. Lankinen stopped 35 shots.

BLUES 5, WILD 4, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Ryan O’Reilly scored his second goal of the game at 3:43 of overtime and St. Louis beat Minnesota.

Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak and Marco Scandella also scored for St. Louis. Ville Husso made 26 saves as the Blues won their fourth straight and seventh in the last 10.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Kevin Fiala, Victor Rask and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild, who had a seven-game winning streak snapped by St. Louis on Wednesday in the first of three straight games between the teams. Cam Talbot had 16 saves for Minnesota.

FLAMES 3, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Elias Lindholm scored twice as Calgary beat Edmonton.

Dillon Dube also scored for Calgray, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots while making his 10th straight start. The Flames pulled four points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

James Neal had the lone goal for the Oilers, and Mike Smith finished with 27 saves. Edmonton is second in the North, nine points behind first-place Toronto.

