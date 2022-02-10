Vander Plas, Sears carry Ohio past Central Michigan 81-72

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Ben Vander Plas had a season-high 24 points as Ohio topped Central Michigan 81-72 on Thursday night. Mark Sears added 22 points for the Bobcats.

Tommy Schmock had 16 points for Ohio (20-4, 11-2 Mid-American Conference). Ben Roderick added seven rebounds.

Kevin Miller scored a season-high 25 points for the Chippewas (6-15, 5-5). Harrison Henderson added 16 points and nine rebounds. Brian Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick