Valparaiso boots Evansville 81-59 in MVC tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP)Kobe King and Sheldon Edwards scored 18 points apiece as Valparaiso cruised to an 81-59 victory over Evansville in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Preston Ruedinger added 12 points for the Beacons (13-17), while Ben Krikke and Thomas Kithier each scored 10. Edwards also had seven rebounds.

Noah Frederking had 13 points and six rebounds to pace the Purple Aces (6-24). Evan Kuhlman and Blake Sisley both scored 13.

