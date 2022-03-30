At least this time Cameron Tringale had a club in his hand.

Tringale was in position to finish last year at No. 50 after he tied for second in the Zozo Championship and tied for seventh in the Houston Open, his final event.

But in the final official event of the year, Takumi Kanaya closed with a 66 to finish alone in third in the JT Cup on the Japan Golf Tour. When the final ranking was published, Kanaya was at No. 50 and received a Masters invitation.

Tringale had another chance last week in the Dell Technologies Match Play, the final week for Augusta National to invite the top 50 among those not already eligible. Tringale was No. 51 and needed to win his group to assure being in the top 50. As it turned out, going 1-1-1 would have been enough. But he lost to Will Zalatoris and Viktor Hovland.

Tringale wound up going down a spot to No. 52. He is not playing the Valero Texas Open this week. The Masters will have to wait for another year.

Tringale’s lone Masters appearance was in 2015, when he tied for 38th. He at least earned a pair of crystal goblets from an eagle on the 13th hole of the second round.

—

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports