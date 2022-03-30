This is the last chance for someone to earn a spot in the Masters by winning. … Richard Bland, who came one match victory away from getting into the top 50, is in the tournament as a sponsor exemption. … Jordan Spieth’s victory last year was his first since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale. … Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama, both of whom chose not to play in the Match Play, are in the field. McIlroy wanted this as a tune-up for the Masters. Matsuyama is recovering from neck and shoulder soreness he first felt at Bay Hill. … Only 23 players in the field already are eligible for the Masters. That includes Robert MacIntyre of Scotland, who was top 12 at Augusta last year, and Guido Migliozzi of Italy, who qualified by being in the top four at the U.S. Open last year. … Bryson DeChambeau is playing back-to-back PGA Tour events for the first time since the FedEx Cup playoffs last year.

—

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports