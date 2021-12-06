UTSA finally gets Frisco Bowl, faces San Diego State

No. 24 UTSA (12-1, Conference USA) vs. San Diego State (11-2, Mountain West Conference), Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Frisco, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

UTSA: RB Sincere McCormick rushed for 1,479 yards, an average of 113 a game, and 15 touchdowns.

San Diego State: DL Cameron Thomas is second on the team with 68 tackles but has 20 1/2 tackles for loss, including 10 sacks, and 16 quarterback hurries.

NOTABLE

UTSA: The Roadrunners were selected to play in the Frisco Bowl last year but switched to the First Responder Bowl after the Frisco Bowl was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions on SMU. They lost that game to Louisiana-Lafayette 31-24.

San Diego State: The Aztecs lost 46-13 to Utah State in the Mountain West Conference title game. They were without a starting tight end and wide receiver and more than a dozen backups because of what coach Brady Hoke insinuated were COVID-19 related issues.

LAST TIME

This is the first meeting between the schools.

BOWL HISTORY

UTSA: The Roadrunners are making their second straight bowl appearance, third overall and first in the Frisco Bowl.

San Diego State: The Aztecs are playing in their second Frisco Bowl and 16th bowl game overall. They had a streak of 10 straight until withdrawing from consideration in 2020.

—

