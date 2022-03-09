Utah Valley routs Chicago State 69-47 in WAC tourney opener

LAS VEGAS (AP)Fardaws Aimaq scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds and Utah Valley pulled away in the second half to beat Chicago State 69-47 in the opening round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Aimaq made 7 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers for the seventh-seeded Wolverines (20-11), who led 32-29 at halftime. Blaze Nield scored 12 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Jahsean Corbett had 21 points and eight rebounds to pace the 10th-seeded Cougars (7-25), who were outscored 37-18 in the second half.

Utah Valley advances to play No. 7 seed Abilene Christian on Wednesday in a first-round match-up.

