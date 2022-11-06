TAMPA Fla. (AP)South Florida coach Jeff Scott was fired Sunday, one day after his team gave up 621 yards of offense in a 54-28 loss to Temple that dropped him to 4-26 at the school.

Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

”When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly said in a statement. ”While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our indoor performance facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards.”

South Florida is 1-8 this season, 0-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

”I would like to thank our players, coaches and staff members for all their hard work during my time as the head coach at USF,” Scott said. ”I will miss this team and will do anything in my power to help them in the future. I am disappointed that our hard work didn’t translate to more success on the field, but I am confident that we have set a new foundation.”

Scott joined USF after serving five years as the co-offensive coordinator at Clemson, which went 70-5 over the stretch.

Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop was also fired. Co-defensive coordinator Ernie Sims will take over for Shoop.