LONDON (AP)The United States has been drawn in a group with Poland and the Czech Republic for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November.

Friday’s draw put host nation Britain in a group with Kazakhstan and Spain as part of the 12-team tournament in Glasgow, Scotland from Nov. 8-13.

Australia was drawn to play Belgium and Slovakia. The other group comprises Canada, Italy and Switzerland.

The Russian team won the Finals last year but has been banned because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It will be the fourth time the largest annual women’s international team competition has been staged in Britain.

The Queen’s Club in London hosted the inaugural event in 1963 when the competition was launched as the Federation Cup and King was part of the winning U.S. team.

