BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP)A brief look Sunday at the final round of the U.S. Open:

VICTOR: Matt Fitzpatrick closed with a 2-under 68 for a one-shot victory and his first major championship.

SPOILS: Along with $3.15 million, Fitzpatrick has a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Open and five-year exemptions into the other three majors.

SILVER MEDALS: Will Zalatoris (69) and Scottie Scheffler (67) finished one shot behind. It was the third time in the last seven majors Zalatoris has finished second.

USGA DOUBLE: Fitzpatrick, who won the U.S. Amateur at Brookline in 2013, joins Jack Nicklaus as the only men to win a U.S. Amateur and a U.S. Open on the same course. Nicklaus did it at Pebble Beach in 1961 and 1972. Juli Inkster won the U.S. Women’s Amateur (1980) and U.S. Women’s Open (2002) at Prairie Dunes.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Hideki Matsuyama had a bogey-free 65, the low score of the tournament.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Fitzpatrick hit 9-iron from 156 yards out of a fairway bunker on the 18th hole to 18 feet that set up a par and his one-shot victory.

PUTT OF THE DAY: Fitzpatrick holed a 50-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole to tie for the lead. He never trailed the rest of the way.

KEY STATISTIC: Fitzpatrick missed only one green in regulation in the final round.

NOTEWORTHY: The last five majors have been won by five different players in their 20s.

QUOTEWORTHY: ”I just love beating everyone. It’s as simple as that. Anyone else on tour would say the same thing. That’s why the guys are the best, and that’s why they play so well. Just love winning.” – Matt Fitzpatrick.

NEXT YEAR: Los Angeles Country Club on June 15-18, 2023.

—

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports