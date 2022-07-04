COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP)Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 59th minute and Austin beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Monday night.

Austin (10-4-4) also got a goal each from Ethan Finlay and Sebastian Driussi.

Lalas Abubakar and Jonathan Lewis each scored for the Rapids (5-8-4).

Brad Stuver saved four shots for Austin. William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Rapids.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. Austin visits Atlanta United and the Rapids visit Real Salt Lake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.