Bob Bradley is not yet certain on when Lorenzo Insigne will start training with Toronto FC, as the club prepares to welcome MLS’ latest high-profile recruit.

The deal to bring Insigne to Toronto has been agreed for some time, but the winger had his final season with Napoli to play out before making the switch to MLS.

After the Serie A season wrapped up in May, Insigne has been on a break but will be traveling over to Toronto to finalize his switch in the coming days, although the move will not be officially complete until June 30.

“I don’t know exactly where he is in terms of his health,” said Bradley when asked of Insigne’s fitness ahead of Toronto’s clash with Atlanta on Saturday.

“There’s been some communication but until he’s here – I believe the first thing when he gets through some of the media stuff is the physical, and then we’ll get a clearer idea.

“It’s not clear exactly when he’ll start training, that’ll be based upon how he’s feeling, and the other part is the end of his contract with Napoli. So first thing that he’s healthy, and then that he’s ready to go.”

Both sides head into the game in poor form, with Toronto winning just one of their last six while Atlanta have won just two of their last six league outings, albeit going unbeaten in four of them.

They sit 11th and ninth respectively in the Eastern Conference and Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda is targeting more reinforcements in the transfer window, with the side having already made two signings.

“Maybe. This time is sensitive,” Pineda said. “It’s not good to talk because what if it doesn’t come, what if maybe two or three – you never know. We will see. They are working on that, I know that. They are working very hard on something else.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Toronto FC – Quentin Westberg

Quentin Westberg has been in goal for Toronto’s last two matches. The Canadian team have not kept a clean sheet in 21 home league games.

Atlanta United – Josef Martinez

Josef Martinez returned to the starting line-up with a goal and an assist in Atlanta’s win over Inter Miami on Sunday, his fourth goal against the Herons in MLS. Martinez has scored at least four times against 15 different opponents in his MLS career (including playoffs), including against Toronto (four).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The MLS regular season record for consecutive home games without a clean sheet is 22, set by Kansas City in 2002-03.

– Atlanta went unbeaten in three matches against Toronto in 2021 (W2 D1) after winning only one of the first eight meetings between the teams (D3 L4, incl. playoffs).

– One of those wins last season was a 2-0 away win in October, the Five Stripes’ first victory in Toronto (D1 L3).

– All four of Toronto’s wins, as well as 12 of its 15 points this season, have come at home, including a 3-2 victory in its last home match. Dating back to last September, Toronto’s last seven MLS wins have all come at home.

– Atlanta’s 2-0 home win over Inter Miami on Sunday was just its second win in its last nine MLS matches (D3 L4). The Five Stripes have not won consecutive MLS matches (incl. playoffs) since a three-match run last September.