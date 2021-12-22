United Center will require fans to be vaccinated starting Jan. 3

CHICAGO — When the City of Chicago announced an indoor vaccine requirement for a number of events and venues on Tuesday due to rising COVID-19 cases, that included the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games.

On Wednesday, the United Center announced its plan to adhere to the order. In line with the city, the United Center will begin to require that fans be vaccinated starting on Jan. 3.

That night, the Bulls will host the Orlando Magic in the first event to feature the new mandate for spectators.

On Jan. 4, the Blackhawks will have their first game after the change in policy against the Colorado Avalanche.

Effective Jan. 3, there will be updated Chicago Vaccine Requirements at the United Center. For details, visit: https://t.co/pRveQR2jxU



This health order requires any individual 5 years of age and older to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for all events. pic.twitter.com/TLaVpBI7QV — United Center (@UnitedCenter) December 22, 2021

Per a release from the United Center, here are the guidelines under the new rules.

Fans age 5 and older must show proof of full vaccination.

Fans age 16 and over will also need to provide identification that matches their vaccination record.

The City of Chicago mask mandate also remains in effect for all public indoor settings

Fans will be allowed to show their vaccination card or a photo of it when they enter the United Center.

The Bulls face the Pacers this coming Sunday then the Hawks on Dec. 29 before fans will have to have vaccinations to enter. Reportedly, their game against the Raptors on Wednesday night has been postponed.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have games against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 28 and the Flames on Jan. 2.