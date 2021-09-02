United Center to require proof of vaccine or negative test

CHICAGO — The United Center announced Thursday it will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative Covid test for anyone attending events.

“The decision to implement proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “This new entrance process will go into effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice.”

Chicago Bulls games and Blackhawks games as well as concerts and other events are included in the mandate.

“As final NBA and NHL health and safety guidelines have yet to be announced, these protocols are still subject to potential league requirements, and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks may communicate additional details to their fans as the season approaches,” the statement said.

Additional information is listed on United Center’s Know Before You Go website.

The statement also said additional investments have been made to increase air flow within the arena.

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

