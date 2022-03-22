The United Center has released the following:

United Center to Remove

Proof of Vaccination or Negative Test Requirement

Effective for all events after March 22, guests attending events at the United Center will no longer be required to present proof of full vaccination or negative tests to enter the arena. In addition, while still recommended, masks will continue to be optional for fans attending United Center events.

The updated entrance process will go into effect beginning with NCAA March Madness – Midwest Regionals at the United Center on March 25 and 27 and will remain in place for all future events, including all concerts, special events, Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, until further notice. In some cases, the NBA, NHL and certain special events may require additional health and safety protocols.

Fans are encouraged to check the United Center website for the latest details prior to attending an upcoming event. The United Center continues to update all ongoing health and safety protocols, which can be found online at UnitedCenter.com/HealthandSafety.