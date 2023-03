PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A youth hockey team from Ukraine played in the Owen Center in Peoria on Thursday.

The team’s ice rink was destroyed by Russian bombing and played the Peoria Mustangs to fundraise for a new ice rink.

Most of the players are 12-13 years old. But one is as young as seven and one celebrated their 18th birthday on Tuesday.

The team arrived in Chicago a few days ago. This is the first time the team has been outside their country since the Russian invasion last year.