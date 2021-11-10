Uguak carries Loyola Chicago over CSU 103-45

CHICAGO (AP)Aher Uguak had 16 points to lead six Loyola Chicago players in double figures as the Ramblers easily defeated Coppin State 103-45 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Saint Thomas, Braden Norris and Ryan Schwieger added 13 points apiece for the Ramblers. Chris Knight chipped in 10 points as did Lucas Williamson.

Uguak made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Norris also had nine rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela had eight points for the Eagles.

