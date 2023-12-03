Dateline Austin, Texas, as UFC promoted the card as “the fight night card of the year,” and it sure lived up to expectations. 9 out of 11 fights on the card had banging finishes, including two body slam finishes resulting in knockouts. UFC Veteran Miesha Tate had an overwhelming performance over Julia Avila, managing four takedowns, outstriking Avila 127 to 11 in the bout before finding a rear-naked choke finish in the opening minutes in the 3rd round to secure her 20th career victory.

Dustin Stoltzfus came out scrabbing with Punahele Soriano and ultimately got the submission in early the 2nd round to pick up his 1st win in 2023, gearing up for a step up in 2024. Joaquim Silva edged out a unanimous decision over crowd favorite Clay Guida. The fight was a back-and-forth contest, but Silva, picking up 10-9 rounds in the 1st and 3rd rounds, was the decision maker, leading to the hand getting raised.

A new contender was born at welterweight in Sean Brady, with a dominant showing Saturday night at Moody Center when he took it to Kelvin Gastelum for all three rounds. Brady established control of the fight early, taking down Kelvin in the octagon, ultimately leading to the Kimura finish in the 3rd round. Immediately after the fight, Sean Brady called out rising star Ian Garry for a potential crash for his next fight. Brady improved to 16-1 in his career.

Former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo debuted at bantamweight against a gritty contender, Rob Font, coming out victorious in an impressive debut. The bantamweight division has gained another threat in a deep division led by champion Sean O’Malley.

Into the co-main event we go, Jalin Turner pulled a stunner on just nine days’ notice, making a statement with a vicious TKO on Bobby Green. Turner took the fight on nine days’ notice replacing the injured Dan Hooker. Jalan wobbled Green early in the first round as he eventually put Bobby down on the canvas, where he was finished off with some ground and pound. The big win to close out 2023 for Turner will cement himself as a top 10 lightweight heading into 2024.

Ending fight night in Austin, TX, was the premier lightweight matchup between number four Beneil Dariush and eight Arman Tsarukyan. This one did not take long as Tsarukyan threw a knee and followed up with a right hook, putting Benil down in 64 seconds. This victory will put a wrench in the lightweight title complications as Arman Tsarukyan is considered the guy to give problems to current champion Isalm Makhachev. The two fought in 2019 with a tight decision victory going to Islam. As it stands, Makhachev is supposed to rematch former champion Charles Oliveria, although that still needs to be confirmed.

The UFC brought the fire to Moody Center as the event was the Highest fight night gate in UFC History – 8 fighter performance bonuses were given out.

UFC FN 147 Austin, Texas Results

Arman Tsarukyan defeats Beneil Dariush via KO R1 1:04

Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Rob Font via unanimous decision.

Sean Brady defeats Kelvin Gastelum via submission R3 1:43 (Kimura)

Joaquim Silva defeats Clay Guida via unanimous decision .

. Dustin Stoltzfus defeats Punahele Soriano via submission R2 4:10 (Rear-Naked-Choke)

Miesha Tate defeats Julia Avila via submission R3 1:15 (Rear-Naked Choke)

Cody Brundage defeats Zachary Reese via KO R1 1:49 (Slam)

Drakkar Klose defeats Joe Solecki via KO R1 1:41 (Slam)

Rodolfo Bellato defeats Ihor Potieria via TKO R2 :41

Jared Gooden defeats Wellington Turman via Submission R2 3:48 (Rear-Naked Choke)

Veronica Hardy defeats Jamey-Lyn Horth via Split Decision