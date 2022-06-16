BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP)A brief look at the first round Thursday of the U.S. Open at The Country Club:

Leading: Adam Hadwin shot 4-under 66 to take a one-shot lead.

Trailing: Rory McIlroy led a group of five who were one shot back at 67. The others were David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren, Joel Dahmen and M.J. Daffue.

Phil Watch: Phil Mickelson four-putted the sixth green en route to an 8-over 78. This was his first tournament in America since January, when he took a hiatus after his plans to join the startup LIV Tour went public.

Low LIV: Dustin Johnson shot 68 for the lowest score of the 14 LIV players in the field.

Memories: Justin Rose sank a 48-foot putt on No. 17 and followed with an impersonation of Justin Leonard, who punctuated his long make on the same hole at at the 1999 Ryder Cup with a dance that triggered a huge celebration.

Shot of the day: Tarren hit his second shot on the par-5 eighth to five feet and made the eagle putt to briefly take the lead at 3 under.

Key statistic: McIlroy is the only player from the top six who didn’t have to go through 36-hole qualifying.

Notable: Masters winner Scottie Scheffler shot even-par 70 and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas opened with a 1-under 69.

Quotable: ”It’s been eight years since I won a major. And I just want to get my hands on one again.” -McIlroy after his 3-under 67.

Friday television (EDT): 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., USA; 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., NBC

