PHILADELPHIA (AP)Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare from the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers and won their third straight game 112-109 on Saturday.

The 76ers have played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot. P.J. Tucker suffered an unspecified injury against the Timberwolves and Joel Embiid injured his left ankle/foot following a late-game collision with a teammate.

Embiid, the reigning NBA scoring champion, said well after the final buzzer he was still in pain.

Embiid carried the load Saturday among a lineup that, in one stretch, included him, Danuel House Jr., De’Anthony Melton, Shake Milton and Georges Niang. Embiid had 32 points and nine rebounds. Milton had 27 points and Melton 19.

JAZZ 118, TRAIL BLAZERS 113

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, including eight straight in the final 1:48, to help Utah over Portland.

Malik Beasley had 29 points off the bench. Utah has the Western Conference lead at 12-6.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 23 points.

Both teams lost their starting point guards in the second half. After colliding into a screen, Utah’s Mike Conley left with a left knee injury with 10:22 left in the third quarter. Not long after, Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard went to the locker room and did not return because of tightness in his right calf. Lillard has missed five games so far this season with the calf strain.

HAWKS 124, RAPTORS 122, OT

ATLANTA (AP) – Trae Young threw a long pass to A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer to give Atlanta a win over an undermanned Toronto team.

Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks.

The Raptors led 108-101 with 2:36 to go in the fourth quarter. The Hawks went on a 10-point run in a 90-second span to take a 111-109 lead on Young’s two free throws with 59 seconds to go.

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes missed a layup and a putback attempt at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. Hunter missed two free throws at the 7-second mark of overtime that would’ve iced it for Atlanta. O.G. Anunoby followed by hitting a pair of free throws to set up Griffin’s game-winner.

Barnes had a season-high 26 points and Anunoby added 23 for the Raptors.

PACERS 114, MAGIC 113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Aaron Nesmith made two free throws with 9.6 seconds left and Indiana came up with a final defensive stop to beat Orlando.

The teams will meet again Monday night in Indianapolis.

In the last seconds, the Magic’s Franz Wagner drove to the basket, but his layup attempt was long off the backboard and Mo Bamba was unable to tip in the rebound.

Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 14 assists for the Pacers.

Myles Turner had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Indiana is 7-0 when Turner plays at least 26 minutes.

CLIPPERS 119, SPURS 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul George scored 21 points, hitting five of the Clippers’ season-high 21 3-pointers, and Los Angeles routed a slumping San Antonio team.

Norman Powell added a season-high 26 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 20 points as six Clippers scored in double figures.

Kawhi Leonard had 11 points in 22 minutes of his second straight start after missing 12 games because of right knee stiffness. John Wall had 15 assists, becoming the first Clippers player since Chris Paul in 2017 to have at least that many.

Jakob Poeltl led the Spurs with 20 points, while Doug McDermott added 13 points and Tre Jones had 10 assists.

The Clippers took an 18-point lead in the first quarter when they shot 61% from the floor.

