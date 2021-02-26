Turner scores 19 to lift Bowling Green over Akron 83-71

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Justin Turner had 19 points and six rebounds as Bowling Green topped Akron 83-71 on Friday night.

Kaden Metheny had 15 points for Bowling Green (14-9, 10-7 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Caleb Fields added 13 points.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 29 points for the Zips (14-6, 12-5). Enrique Freeman added nine rebounds and three blocks. Camron Reece had three blocks.

Bryan Trimble Jr., whose 13 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Zips, was held to six points (2 of 11).

The Falcons leveled the season series against the Zips. Akron defeated Bowling Green 69-57 on Jan. 19.

